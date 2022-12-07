Counting of votes for Delhi civic polls begins

The counting of votes for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is underway.

Elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi were held on December 4.

Advertisement

Twenty companies of paramilitary personnel and over 10,000 officers of Delhi Police have been deployed at the 42 centres where votes for the civic polls in the national capital will be counted on Wednesday, officials said.

Exit polls have predicted a clear win for the AAP in the MCD polls, with the BJP emerging a distant second.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement