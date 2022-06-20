Counting begins at last in Maharashtra council polls

Advertisement

The Election Commission of India on Monday evening rejected an objection raised by the Congress over the votes cast by two ailing MLAs of the opposition BJP in the Maharashtra legislative council elections, paving the way for beginning of the counting after a delay of nearly two hours.

The counting, scheduled to start at 5 pm after end of the day-long polling, was put on hold after the Congress raised an objection over the voting by ailing BJP legislators Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap with the help of assistants, and submitted a complaint to poll officials.