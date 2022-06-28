Countdown has begun for Thackeray government to go

There seems the countdown for the Uddhav Thackeray government to step down from power has begun. After Monday’s Supreme court relief to the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde from possible disqualification, the process initiated by Deputy Speaker of State Assembly, Narhari Zirwal, the rebel camp has found a morale victory for them and are now moving in the right direction towards first withdrawing support to the MVA government and secondly to join a government led by BJP again in Maharashtra.
They have already started their movements and today rebels had a series of meetings in Guwahati to finalise the future strategy.The former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after holding a meeting of Mumbai based top party leaders on Monday, today rushed to New Delhi and met party working president J P Nadda and discussed the finer points of forming the government with the support of rebel Sena MLAs.
Thackeray in a last resort was heard appealing the rebel Sena MLAs to return to Mumbai and talk to him, but probably it was too late and by this time, the rebels have made their mind to ditch Thackeray and join BJP led government.Shinde also refuted Thackeray camp claim that some rebel MLAs were in touch with them. Shinde dared to name him.
Everyone knows these are some political tactics to send message and confusion among the rebel camp. But this may not help Thackeray camp and they may not succeed in luring back the MLAs from Guwahati.
Some process has been delayed in forming the government as today being the +Amavasya+, considered not auspicious day to start any thing new, those who believe (are in majority) are waiting for new day (tomorrow) to take next step.
Earlier there were reports during the day that Shinde has flown to Delhi to meet Fadnavis and top BJP leadership for discussion..Also reports emanating from Guwahati said Prahar leader Bacchu Kadu along with nine other MLAs from smaller parties and groups who had extended their support to Thackeray led MVA government are likely to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and submit their withdrawal of support.
…Joseph Rao – Senior Journalist