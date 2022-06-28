Countdown has begun for Thackeray government to go

Advertisement

There seems the countdown for the Uddhav Thackeray government to step down from power has begun. After Monday’s Supreme court relief to the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde from possible disqualification, the process initiated by Deputy Speaker of State Assembly, Narhari Zirwal, the rebel camp has found a morale victory for them and are now moving in the right direction towards first withdrawing support to the MVA government and secondly to join a government led by BJP again in Maharashtra.

They have already started their movements and today rebels had a series of meetings in Guwahati to finalise the future strategy.The former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after holding a meeting of Mumbai based top party leaders on Monday, today rushed to New Delhi and met party working president J P Nadda and discussed the finer points of forming the government with the support of rebel Sena MLAs.