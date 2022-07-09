Costly move: Consumers to shell out extra money as power bills set to increase in State

Advertisement

MSEDCL hikes Fuel Adjustment Charge (FAC) to adjust costly power purchased in Summer 2022

Nagpur: Consumers of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) would have to shell out extra money for cool time enjoyed during the peak summer season. The State-run distribution company has hiked Fuel Adjustment Charge (FAC) to recover the additional funds it had to shell out for avoiding load-shedding during summer this year.

As per the circular issued by MSEDCL, the slab-wise rise will be 65 paise per unit for consumption between 1-100 units, Rs 1.45 per unit for 101-300 units, Rs 2.05 per unit for 301- 500 units and Rs 2.35 per unit for 501 and above units. As per the circular, the FAC would be realised from consumers for the June-October billing cycle.

Even the consumers in Below Poverty Line (BPL category) are not spared from the hike as they would have to shell out an extra 25 paise per unit consumption. This is from below 100 units that translates into a hike of Rs 25 per bill. The rates are meant for power connections in the residential category. The increase in bill for consumption up to 100 units will be Rs 65, up to 300 units Rs 355, up to 500 units Rs 765. The increase in FAC in other sectors is much more and that also is going to be ultimately recovered from consumers who are tackling high inflation.

Similarly the industries and commercial users are also going to pass on the hike in power rates ultimately to buyers who would be hit double hard now. However consumers should not grumble as during the summer time there was unprecedented increase in demand for power as mercury zoomed upwards quite early.

From last week of March onwards people in Maharashtra faced unprecedented heat waves making life difficult and initial days due to power shortage load shedding was undertaken in loss making circles by MSEDCL. But kudos to MSEDCL and State’s Energy Department for handling the situation during summer quite well and ensuring uninterrupted power supply. That time there was shortage of power throughout the country and initially rates in spot exchange had almost reached Rs. 20/unit. Later state run MahaGenco ramped-up production giving respite from costly power to MSEDCL.

The hike in the non-domestic sector is Rs. 1.40 in 0-20 kW, Rs. 2.15 in 20 to 50 kW and Rs. 2.55 for 50 kW and more power consumption. For public works the hike is Rs 0.50 in 0-20 kW, Rs 0.75 in 20 to 40 kW and Rs. 1 for 40 kW and more. Even the agriculture sector is going to bear the brunt and for them the hike is Rs. 0.40 for metered pump sets and Rs. 0.65 for non metered.

For the industrial sector it is Rs. 1 upto 20 kW, and Rs. 1.20 above 20 kW. At street lights in Gram Panchayat A, B, and C class Municipal Councils the rise is Rs 1/kWh and Rs. 1.25 in Municipal Corporation areas. In HT category also there is a minor increase in FAC to compensate for costly power supplied during the summer.

