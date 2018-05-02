Coronil: Stop promoting corona kit till we verify research, govt tells Patanjali

The Centre has asked Patanjali to stop all promotions of its claimed Covid-19 cure till the research has been verified.

In a notification, AYUSH Ministry has asked Patanjali Ayurved Ltd to submit details of the medicine such as name and composition, research study details, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and result data.

The government has asked Patanjali to refrain from advertising the medicine kit as Covid-19 cure till the claims are duly examined.

The ministry has also requested the State Licensing Authority of Uttrakhand Government to provide copies of license and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of Covid-19.

“Ministry of AYUSH has taken cognizance of the news being recently flashed in the media about Ayurvedic medicines developed for the treatment of Covid-19 by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Haridwar (Uttrakhand). Facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to the ministry,” the notification said.

“In order to make this Ministry aware of the facts of the aforesaid news and verify the claims, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has been asked to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for Covid treatment; site(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for Covid-19; protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and result data of the study (ies) and stop advertising/publicizing such claims till the issue is duly examined,” it said.

The ministry also said that Patanjali has been informed that such advertisements of drugs including Ayurvedic medicines are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and the directives issued by the central government in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The ministry said it had also specified requirements and the manner the research studies on Covid-19 with Ayush interventions/medicines should be undertaken in an official notification on April 21.

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday claimed that Patanjali Research Institute has invented coronil – an ayurvedic cure for novel coronavirus. At a press conference held at Patanjali headquarter in Haridwar, Ramdev said that Coronil has been tested in a randomised placebo-controlled clinical trial on Covid-19 patients.

“We conducted a clinical case study and clinical controlled trial, and found 69 per cent patients recovered in three days and 100 per cent patients recovered in seven days,” Ramdev said.

The Yoga guru claimed that coronil was the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial based medicine for Covid-19. The research was conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Medical Science, Jaipur.

At the presser, coronil was marketed as part of a corona kit, also comprising of an immunity booster nasal drop – Anu Tel and an ayurvedic remedy for cough, cold and fever – swasari. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said that the kit has received the license as medicine and recommended its use for the cure as well as prevention of Covid-19.