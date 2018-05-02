Coronavirus Nagpur Update : One New patients test positive, total active 13

Nagpur: After a break of 5 days Nagpur has reported one test as positive, a 32 year man with travel history to tablighi jamaat in Niazmudin . With this Nagpur has now 13 active positive cases, 17 till date.

With as many as 47 persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the figure of such patients in the state jumped to 537 on Saturday, officials said.

The number of such patients till Friday night was 490, they said.