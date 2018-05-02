Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No positive cases in last 9 days,162 in Isolation,658 under follow-up

    Nagpur: In Nagpur, the number of positive cases has remained four in Nagpur for the last nine days. The number of people under observation in isolation is 162. Over 658 people are under follow-up regimen under home and isolation quarantine.

    The total number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra to 89, Mumbai has reported 14 new cases in the last 24 hours, state health ministry said. Fifteen new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra, out of which 14 are from Mumbai and one from Pune.

    Coronavirus has so far claimed two lives in Maharashtra, which has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India. The state government has also started institutional quarantine where several hotels and isolation centres are created in which more than 500 people are staying currently.

    Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 390 on Monday after 30 fresh cases were reported. The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and the seven deaths reported so far. Gujarat, Bihar and Maharahstra reported a death each on Sunday, while four fatalities were reported earlier from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, the Union Health Ministry said. The total number of active COVID-19 cases across the country now stands at 359, while 24 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. 

