    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No new cases, all 4 stable

    Nagpur: Vigilant administration coupled with city police ensuring, people adhering rules proved pivotal moment as no positive cases of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) found flourishing in the Second Capital of the State. Nagpur so far has four Covid-19 positive cases along with total suspects 451, revealed the data tabled by local authorities on Wednesday.

    The data states that so far over 241 samples have been examined in the city. Total 792 people have been placed home quarantined. Til date total 1123 passengers have been screened for the virus borne disease at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport till Wednesday.

    Last week while addressing the press conference, Municipal Commissioner, Tukaram Munde informed the media personnel that all the four people infected with novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) are in stable condition and recovering from the virus born disease.

    On the issue of some Covidiots violating the norms of self quarantined period, Additional Commissioner (Crime) Nilesh Bharne told Nagpur Today that, “If any suspects of Covid-19 or self quarantined personnel found violating norms set by the District Administration, he/she will be booked under Sections 188 of the IPC.”

