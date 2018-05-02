Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : City Tally Now 11 as Two More Test Positive

    Nagpur: One more positive cases found in city, taking total tally to 11, of which one is discharged, informed officials on Saturday.

    Earlier in the morning One positive case was reported. In Last 24 hours Nagpur has reported 3 Positive cases.

    With seven more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the total number of such cases in the state has gone up to 160.

    Of these seven new COVID-19 patients, five are from Mumbai and two from Nagpur.

    Last updated : March 28
    Time : 11:30 AM

