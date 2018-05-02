Coronavirus Nagpur Update : City Tally Now 11 as Two More Test Positive
Nagpur: One more positive cases found in city, taking total tally to 11, of which one is discharged, informed officials on Saturday.
Earlier in the morning One positive case was reported. In Last 24 hours Nagpur has reported 3 Positive cases.
With seven more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the total number of such cases in the state has gone up to 160.
Of these seven new COVID-19 patients, five are from Mumbai and two from Nagpur.
Last updated : March 28
Time : 11:30 AM