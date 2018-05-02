Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: 3 including 11 year old test Positive, Tally 14

    Nagpur: In a latest update, Nagpur on Sunday has reported three more Coronavirus positive cases, confirmed DIO Nagpur officer. One 11 year old female is a daughter of saturday reported Positive patients , one male brother of same who is paralytic being treated at GMCH and third one came from Delhi on 15th, resident of a township in the city.

    With this new cases Nagpur has now 14 Postive Coronavirus cases till Sunday noon, all three positive patients admitted to the GMCH isolation ward recovered on Saturday with two of them got discharged.

    Last update: 1:00 PM Sunday March 29

