    Published On : Wed, Jul 15th, 2020

    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: 148 test Positive, 1 death, toll rise to 38


    Nagpur: Two Covid patients died from the same household for the first time in Nagpur on Tuesday as the number of Covid positive patients reached a new high.The boy died four days ago and his father died today on Tuesday. The death toll rose to 38. In addition, 148 patients tested positive and the number of patients reached 2505.

    IGGMC 13
    GMC 7
    AIIMS 68
    NEERI 18
    MAFSU 16
    PRIVATE LAB 9
    ANTIGEN 6,
    OTHERS 11
    TOTAL 148

    The growing number of patients and deaths is causing concern in the health system. The death was recorded for the third day in a row in Nagpur. The death toll has risen to 14 this month. The patient who died today was 80 years old. The patient, a resident of Manishnagar, was suffering from high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes along with Kovid. He died at 12.30am while undergoing treatment in Mayo.

