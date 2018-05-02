Coronavirus Nagpur Update: 148 test Positive, 1 death, toll rise to 38



Nagpur: Two Covid patients died from the same household for the first time in Nagpur on Tuesday as the number of Covid positive patients reached a new high.The boy died four days ago and his father died today on Tuesday. The death toll rose to 38. In addition, 148 patients tested positive and the number of patients reached 2505.

IGGMC 13

GMC 7

AIIMS 68

NEERI 18

MAFSU 16

PRIVATE LAB 9

ANTIGEN 6,

OTHERS 11

TOTAL 148

The growing number of patients and deaths is causing concern in the health system. The death was recorded for the third day in a row in Nagpur. The death toll has risen to 14 this month. The patient who died today was 80 years old. The patient, a resident of Manishnagar, was suffering from high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes along with Kovid. He died at 12.30am while undergoing treatment in Mayo.