Coronavirus: Nagpur reports 3,177 fresh cases, 55 deaths

Nagpur: The Nagpur District reported 3,177 new novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 55 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday. A total of 2,600 patients were discharged in the day following which the total number of recovered patients has reached 1,78,713.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has reached to 2,21,997 while the number of deaths rose 4,986.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 951 were from rural areas and 2,222 cases from Nagpur city alone while four cases were reported from out of the district. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 31 were reported from Nagpur city, four deaths were registered from outside the district, while 20 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 38,298 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.



