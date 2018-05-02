Coronavirus: List of Services Allowed From Today | Check Here

New Delhi: On Friday night, the Centre has issued a modified order in regards to the lockdown order allowing some non-essential services to resume functions from today.

The nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. While the first phase of the lockdown ended on April 14, it was extended till May 3. From April 20, agricultural and industrial works were allowed.

1. All shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act

2. Will the shops inside your residential complexes open? Yes.

3. Does this mean the neighbourhood tobacco shop will open? No. This doesn’t. The order doesn’t mention tobacco, sale and purchase of which got prohibited in the last order.

4. What about liquor shops? No.

5. Barber shops? Yes.

What are still closed?

1. Of course, schools, colleges, religious places.

2. Malls, theatres, gyms, swimming pools, clubs.

3. Shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls.

4. Shops in market complexes.

The list is not applicable to hotspots and containment zones.