Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Mar 18th, 2020

    Coronavirus: JEE Main Postponed, New exam dates will be announced

    Nagpur/New Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has ordered to reschedule the engineering entrance exam, JEE Main. The exam was scheduled to be held on April 5, 7, 9 and 11. New exam dates will be announced on March 31, as per the communique released by the Ministry.

    “Since JEE Mains may required travel by examinees to different towns and the dates may clash with rescheduled CBSE and other board exams therefore JEE Mains should be rescheduled and new date of JEE Mains will be announced on March 31, after re-assessment of situation,” the Ministry said in a notification.

    “The new date will be decided in accordance with the board exams schedule and other competitive exams to ensure there is no clash,” a senior NTA official told news agency.

    JEE Main is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). New exam dates will be announced by the agency on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam are suggested to wait for an official announcement on fresh exam date.

    The Ministry has also ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and universities to postpone their ongoing exams and reschedule them after March 31.

    Educational institutions in the country are closed till March 31.

    “While maintenance of academic calendars and exam schedule is important, equally important is the safety and security of the students who are appearing in various exams as also that of their teachers and parents,” the Ministry has said

    Happening Nagpur
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Gaiety, grace, gifts marks Women’s Day celebration
    Gaiety, grace, gifts marks Women’s Day celebration
    Nagpur Crime News
    Case filed for fake Whatsapp message on Covid-19 patient
    Case filed for fake Whatsapp message on Covid-19 patient
    Man assaults brother with iron rod in Kotwali
    Man assaults brother with iron rod in Kotwali
    Maharashtra News
    पडसाड ग्रा प च्या महिला सरपंच विरोधात अविश्वास प्रस्ताव मंजूर
    पडसाड ग्रा प च्या महिला सरपंच विरोधात अविश्वास प्रस्ताव मंजूर
    विष्णु लक्ष्मी नगर कन्हान येथे स्वच्छता अभियान संपन्न
    विष्णु लक्ष्मी नगर कन्हान येथे स्वच्छता अभियान संपन्न
    Hindi News
    नागपुर : कोई पेट्रोल पंप बंद नहीं होगा, अफवाहों पर विश्वास न करें
    नागपुर : कोई पेट्रोल पंप बंद नहीं होगा, अफवाहों पर विश्वास न करें
    व्यापारी, किसान और श्रमिक कोरोना वायरस से सचेत रहे— राजेश भुसारी
    व्यापारी, किसान और श्रमिक कोरोना वायरस से सचेत रहे— राजेश भुसारी
    Trending News
    No petrol pump will be closed in Nagpur, do not believe in rumors
    No petrol pump will be closed in Nagpur, do not believe in rumors
    Restaurants, liquor shops, paan thelas to be closed in Nagpur
    Restaurants, liquor shops, paan thelas to be closed in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Video: Nagpur Police carry out procession to aware citizens about Covid-19
    Video: Nagpur Police carry out procession to aware citizens about Covid-19
    Massive fire at DY Patil Hospital in Navi Mumbai’s Nerul; fire tenders on the spot
    Massive fire at DY Patil Hospital in Navi Mumbai’s Nerul; fire tenders on the spot
    Trending In Nagpur
    Coronavirus: JEE Main Postponed, New exam dates will be announced
    Coronavirus: JEE Main Postponed, New exam dates will be announced
    Coronavirus: CBSE postpones Class 10, 12 board exams till March 31
    Coronavirus: CBSE postpones Class 10, 12 board exams till March 31
    नागपुर : कोई पेट्रोल पंप बंद नहीं होगा, अफवाहों पर विश्वास न करें
    नागपुर : कोई पेट्रोल पंप बंद नहीं होगा, अफवाहों पर विश्वास न करें
    No petrol pump will be closed in Nagpur, do not believe in rumors
    No petrol pump will be closed in Nagpur, do not believe in rumors
    जलप्रदाय विभागाच्या अधीक्षक अभियंत्यांना कारणे दाखवा नोटीस बजावा
    जलप्रदाय विभागाच्या अधीक्षक अभियंत्यांना कारणे दाखवा नोटीस बजावा
    लग्न समारंभ शक्यतो टाळावे : आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांचे आवाहन
    लग्न समारंभ शक्यतो टाळावे : आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांचे आवाहन
    आसीनगर झोनचे उपअभियंता पझारे निलंबित
    आसीनगर झोनचे उपअभियंता पझारे निलंबित
    Video: Nagpur Police carry out procession to aware citizens about Covid-19
    Video: Nagpur Police carry out procession to aware citizens about Covid-19
    घाबरु नका, सहकार्य करा, सगळे मिळून कोरोनाला हद्दपार करु!
    घाबरु नका, सहकार्य करा, सगळे मिळून कोरोनाला हद्दपार करु!
    लॉन, मंगल कार्यालये ३१ मार्च पर्यंत बंद ठेवा मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांचे आवाहन
    लॉन, मंगल कार्यालये ३१ मार्च पर्यंत बंद ठेवा मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांचे आवाहन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145