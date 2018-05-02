Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Mar 11th, 2020
    National News

    Coronavirus: India suspends tourist visas till Apr 15

    India on Wednesday suspended all tourist visas till April 15 in a bid to contain spread of novel coronavirus, according to an official statement.

    The suspension will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13 at the port of departure.

    The decision was taken at the meeting of group of ministers held under the chairmanship of Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

    “All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International organisations, employment and project visas stand suspended till 15th April 2020. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13 2020 at the port of departure,” the statement said.

    Visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizenship of India card holders is also kept in abeyance till April 15.

    Any foreign national who intends to travel to India for compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Mission, the release said, adding that all incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15 will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days.

