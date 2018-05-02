Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Corona Virus in Nagpur: With 14 test positive, cases jump to 96

    Nagpur: Tension grips Second Capital of the State as the patients infected with novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) disease close to three figures mark by Wednesday. On Tuesday, total 14 patients who were quarantined were texted positive for the virus borne disease taking the numbers of patients to 96 by Wednesday morning.

    The 14 patients include a two-year-old boy and his three-year-old sister and his mother, all residents of Mominpura. Besides entire members of a family of six, were also tested positive on Tuesday.

    In 11 days, cases almost tripled:

    The situation in Nagpur was controlled until April 10 with only 25 positive cases. However, by April 21, the cases rose to 96, has created chaotic situations for both administration and citizens.

