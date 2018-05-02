Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Apr 2nd, 2020

    Corona Update : No new case in Nagpur but screening at snail’s pace evokes concern!

    Nagpur: The efforts initiated by vigilant District Administration to check the corona outbreak appears perfect on ground level as Nagpur has been witnessing a long pause in the cases of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19). The data tabled by District Administration on Thursday reveals no new cases in city.

    Till date, 16 patients have been infected with the virus borne disease and four have been successfully treated and sent home. However what is worrisome here is slow pace of screening the suspected people. Only 767 samples have been screened so far, which is growingly becomming a matter of concern.

    City has total 1018 suspected cases, 717 out of which are monitored at Government Hospitals. The sum of 660 suspects were also discharged by the officials after they showed no sign of epidemic disease.

