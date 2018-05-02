Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Apr 28th, 2020

    Corona in Nagpur: 80 out of total cases have city’s hotbed, Satranjipura connection 

    Nagpur: The cluttered area of Satranjipura in Nagpur has continued to hit headlines with maximum Corona patients coming from this hotspot. The date tabled by Nagpur Municipal Corporation revealed that out of total positive cases reported, as many as 80 cases have Satranjipura connection. 

    Both district administration and police force are on their toes to contain the crisis but the relief seems to be a far fetched dream as every other day adds to the positive cases coming from Satranjipura locality. Following which NMC conducted mass quarantined drive for residents of Satranjipura on Monday. 

    “We have quarantined 750 people from Satranjipura in Nagpur and will quarantine 500 more persons from there. We took this step as 80 cases were reported from the area and we found missing links in contact tracing,” news agency ANI quoted Nagpur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe as saying.

    Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country. The state reported 522 new cases on Monday, taking the total number of the infected people to 8,590, a health department official said.


