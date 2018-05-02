Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    Published On : Sun, May 10th, 2020

    Corona in Nagpur: 5 more test positive, total cases at 286

    Nagpur: Five more persons placed under quarantined facilities tested positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) on Sunday morning.

    The total cases of virus borne disease have jumped to 286, following this development. Three of them reportedly share Mominpura connection while one each belonged to Parvati Nagar and Jawahar Nagar.

    Though, global pandemic has claimed three lives in Nagpur city, the sliver lining is, over 70 patients have been successfully treated with the disease and have safely returned home.


