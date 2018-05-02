Nagpur: With the numbers of novel Corona Virus cases is increasing day by day, experts have raised concerns over the community outbreak. Between, August 15 and 16, sum of 1,245 new cases and 39 deaths were registered in Nagpur. With the latest development the death toll in Nagpur district has reached near the threshold of five hundred and stands at 488. In the month of August, 339 deaths were recorded in the span of 16 days.

Corona was seems under control in Nagpur till June 30, with only 1,503 were affected. But in the next forty-five days, Nagpur has become the hostspot of the corona, and the number of corona has swelled to 14,000. On 15th August, 733 cases were reported in Nagpur and on 16th August, 512 cases were reported. Patients suffering from coronary heart disease had respiratory problems mainly due to lung infections. Doctors also said that many organs were failing due to various ailments.

Out of 39, the dead in Mayo include a 30-year-old woman from Mahendranagar and a 75-year-old woman from Lakdaganj. A 100-year-old man from Nara Road died after being hit by a corona. An 80-year-old man from Naik Lake, Bangladesh, was also struck by the corona. At least 20 people, including a 51-year-old woman from Jaripatka, died at the medical center. The arms manufacturer, a 57-year-old man from Ambazari, a 52-year-old man from Chandrapur (Margaon), A 75-year-old man from Ekta Colony in Nagpur was betrayed. Besides, a 61-year-old man from Mirror Street in Amravati, a 21-year-old man from Bhandara Road and a 79-year-old man from Shivajinagar were also killed. The deceased have been identified as 42-year-old from Godhani, 47-year-old from Quetta Colony and 43-year-old from Rameshwari.

A 100-year-old man was found dead in Aradhana Colony on Nara Road in Nagpur. He came in contact with someone and was infected by Corona. He was admitted to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital on May 13. In just one day, his condition worsened and he died.

The number has reached nearly 4,000 in 900 disease-free rural areas. Of these, 2,280 patients have overcome corona, while 5,000 patients out of 10,172 corona patients in the city have recovered. A total of 6 thousand 539 such patients have reached home. Nagpur district has a cure rate of 46%. At present there are 25 Covid Hospitals and Covid Care Centers in Nagpur district.