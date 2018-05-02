Cops shouldn’t divulge ongoing probe to media: Maharashtra DGP Hemant Nagrale

Nagpur: “The ongoing investigation shouldn’t be discussed with the media, as it tends to create misconception among viewers/readers. The trend of speculations and assumptions should be avoided because it tends to obstruct the administration of justice,” said Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), Hemant Nagrale here on Thursday.

DGP Nagrale who is in Second Capital of the State on three-days-tour was interacting with media personnel at Police Station Gymkhana, Civil Lines. He discussed the preventive actions to curb flourishing incidents of crime in Nagpur city, vacancies in State Police Force and other issues while interacting with the press. Nagpur Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar also accompanied him on this occasion.

Kin of deceased Covid warriors to get job in Police Deptt:

“Since the outrage of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) compelled the world to stay indoors, only Medical Professionals and Police were out as front line warriors to ensure everyone’s safety. While exercising their duties, 339 of Maharashtra Police officials succumbed to the virus borne disease. The dependant of police officials who died of COVID-19 shall be awarded a job in Maharashtra Police Department,” said the State’s Top Cop.

Corruption is part of system: DGP Nagrale

Responding to a question, regarding the most cases of corruption revolves around the Police Department, the DGP clarified that more cases of corruption in the Police Department actually means there’s exposure to such cases among the department.

“Corruption is a part of the system. We cannot rule out 100% corruption. As per the law, one can prevent corruption but cannot eliminate it from the system. However, as far as more cases of corruption are concerned, there’s exposure of such cases in the Police Department. And this exposure actually works to instill fear among officials who indulge in such activities,” said Nagrale and added, “The constant supervision from the superior officer can only avert officials involved in such incidents.”

20,000 vacancies in Maharashtra Police:

“There are around 20,000 vacancies in the Maharashtra Police. The recruitment of 7000 vacancies that was due from 2019 is likely to be filled shortly. However, theirs is an issue regarding the recruitment of 8000 vacancies from 2020, though we will ensure to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Preventive actions to curb crime in Nagpur:

“I’ve been personally monitoring the Law and Order situation in Nagpur. I can assure that the Law and Order in the Second Capital of the State is in total control. Though, due to the recent increase in incidents of body offences, I’ve directed Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar to initiate preventive action in this regard. Nagpur CP has already chalked out a foolproof blueprint and launched the crackdown on the anti-social elements. Eight MPDAs are also in pipeline,” said DGP Nagrale

CP, SP can take call on 50% manpower cut:

With a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, manpower at the DGP office has been cut to half to contain the virus borne disease. The Commissioner of Police (CP) and Superintendent of Police (SP) could review the situation accordingly and take a call under their respective jurisdiction, said the DGP.

