Published On : Tue, Jul 9th, 2019

Cops rescue 35 bovines, one arrested

Nagpur: As many as 35 bovines, including cows, were rescued from illegal slaughtering by the Special Squad of DCP Zone 5 Harsh Poddar on Tuesday.

During patrolling in Yashodhara Nagar jurisdiction, the Squad received secret information that a red-coloured Tata truck (MP-09/HF 0483) was transporting bovines illegally to Seoni in Madhya Pradesh. Acting on the tip-off, the Squad rushed to the spot and laid a trap on Kalamna-Automotive Square Road.

The cops stopped the truck near Oberoi Palace in Yashodhara Nagar area and inspected it. Cops found 35 bovines dumped in the truck cruelly and were being taken to Seoni for illegal slaughtering. Cops rescued the bovines worth Rs 5.25 lakh and also seized the truck worth Rs 15 lakh.

The driver of the truck was booked under relevant Sections of Maharashtra Animal Preservation Amended Act 1995 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and placed under arrest.

The action was carried out by PSIs V M Ghongde, Madhav Shinde, constable Manish Bhosale, NPCs Durgesh Makde, Manish Burde, Ananta Garmode, Bharat Garpade, sepoys Nitesh Dhabarde, Harshad Wasnik.

