Cops raid Ace Cafe in Gokulpeth; owners, manager arrested

Nagpur: Acting on tip-off, Social Security Wing of City Crime Branch on Monday night raided a hookah parlour – Ace Cafe — being operated in posh Gokulpeth locality and rounded up Manager and two owners. The raiding cops found that tobacco-laced hookah was being served to clients in the name of herbal hookah at Spades Restaurant & Lounge (Ace Cafe by Spades) situated near Chanduram Bakery in Gokulpeth. Cops seized several hookahs, scented tobacco and other materials in the raids.

The Social Security Wing of City Crime Branch received secret information that banned tobacco-laced hookah was being served to clients in the name of herbal hookah at Spades Restaurant & Lounge in Gokulpeth, coming under Ambazari police jurisdiction. Acting swiftly, a police team raided the place. The three accused were booked under Sections 4A, 21A of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 (COTPA, 2003) and put under arrest.

The raid was carried out under the guidance of Senior PI Kishore Parvate of Social Security Wing of Crime Branch along with PSI Atul Ingole, Priti Kulmethe, constables Manoj Singh Chauhan, Pravin Fandade, NPCs Praful Bondre, Amit Tripathi, woman police sepoys Seema Baghel, Deepika Danode under the guidance of Additional CP (Crime) Dr Nilesh Bharne, DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane, and ACP Sudhir Nandanwar.