Cops nab two vehicle-lifters; recover five stolen motorcycles

Nagpur: YASHODHARA Nagar Police arrested two vehiclelifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles collectively worth over Rs 2.20 lakh from their possession. The accused have been identified as Rajesh Ramesh Nishad (25), a resident of Lane No 34/4, Plot No 138, Santosh Nagar, and Shrawan Vishwanath Nishad (24), a resident of Kundanlal Gupta Nagar.

The accused duo had stolen a Hero Splendor Pro motorbike (MH-31/DM-9672) worth Rs 45,000 when it was parked in front of a country liquor shop at Itabhatti Chowk on September 27. The bike belonged to Lomesh Shahu residing at Garib Nawaz Nagar.

Similarly, they had also stolen Hero Honda Splendor (MH-31/DM-6912), Hero Splendor (MH40/S-6567), Honda DreamYuga (MH-49/AM-3742) and Bajaj Platina (MH-31/FL-5530) from different places.

Acting on a tip off, cops nabbed the accused and recovered the motorcycles. The arrests were made by Senior PI Sanjay Jadhav, PSI Madhukar Kathoke, PSI Harshad Bhalerao, ASI Prakash Kale and others under the supervision of DCP (Zone-V ) Manish Kalwaniya and ACP ( Jaripatka Division) Roshan Pandit.