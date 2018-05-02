Cops make elaborate traffic arrangements for PM’s visit to Nagpur

Nagpur: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nagpur on September 7, city police have made elaborate traffic arrangements. The arrangements include diversion of traffic and parking of vehicles at programme venues and route the PM will take.

Vehicular movement on the routes leading to Sonegoan, Sitabuldi and Sadar Traffic Zones has either been barred or diverted. Similarly, Anand Talkies-Munje Square-Jhansi Rani Square-Variety Square has been declared no parking zones for the movement of PM’s cavalcade on September 7.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit poll-bound Maharashtra for inauguration ceremonies of few projects. He will first land in Mumbai in the morning of September 7 before heading to Aurangabad in the afternoon and then Orange City at 4 pm. Modi, who will be arriving at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport will lay the foundation stones for a broad gauge metro connecting Vidarbha’s largest city with adjoining Wardha, Narkhed, Ramtek, and Bhandara. The programme is scheduled to be held at Mankapur Indoor Stadium.

As a result, diversions would be enforced only on routes that lead to Mankapur Stadium from Airport. The route comprises 22 traffic points under Sonegaon, Sitalbuldi and Sadar Traffic Zones.

Advisory for the event:

• Visitors are requested to arrive at Mankapur Stadium 1 hour before the programme

• Visitors should park their vehicles accordingly to avoid traffic woes

• No outside food, tiffin, bottles etc are allowed

• Carrying of the laptop, I-pad is strictly prohibited

• All invitees are requested to use Gate No. 1 to enter the stadium premises