Cops gear up for stringent lockdown; will not disrupt vaccination process: Nagpur Police Chief

Nagpur: Amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the city, the District Administration has decided to impose a week-long strict lockdown in Nagpur between March 15 and March 21, Nagpur Guardian Minister, Dr Nitin Raut announced on Thursday. Following the announcement of complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area, the Nagpur Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar has said that the police administration has geared up for the same and the cops will ensure that the mass vaccination process will not be disrupted, he said.

Speaking to media persons, the Top Cop emphasized that only essential service providers, including medical stores, hospitals, dairies, etc, would remain open while other shops would remain closed on these days.

Flouting COVID norms will attract stern action: CP

“Nagpur Police have prepaid a full proof blueprint for the week-long lockdown. The cops will seal the city boundaries, besides several nakabandi points will be established within the city. Those who will be found roaming sans any valid cause will face stern action at the hands of cops,” CP Amitesh Kumar said.

Vaccination process is paramount: CP Amitesh Kumar

“Nagpur Police will ensure a peaceful COVID vaccination process. We’ve instructed officials to look after people specially senior citizens who will go out to get their COVID shot amid restrictions. Vaccination is paramount at the given time,” Kumar said.

CP Amitesh Kumar has also urged the Nagpurains to follow the guidelines issued by the District Administration and to remain indoors unless any emergency occurs. Besides, the Top Cop also stressed on wearing masks, maintaining social distance and using sanitisers in public places to control the spread of the deadly virus.

– Shubham Nagdeve