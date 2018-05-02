Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, May 22nd, 2020

    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy

    Nagpur: In yet another significant move to help poor migrants leaving for their homes in neighbouring states, Nagpur Police led by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nilesh Bharne in association with religious and private NGOs have been feeding poor at Nagpur Railway Station. 

    Following government’s arrangements of ferrying migrants worker through Indian Railways, around two dozens of trains are taking halt at Nagpur Railway Station. To amplify the support, Nagpur Police have formed a Whatsapp group ‘Corona NGO Police Administration’ conceptualized by Addition Commissioner of Police Dr. Nilesh Bharne, wherein Deputy Commissioners of respective zones along with representatives of Gurunanak Darbar, Jamat-e-Isalami Hind, D.P. Jain Foundation, Wadi Kitchen, Sai Aastha Foundation, Nagpur Hotel Owners Association, Lion’s Club, Priyadarshi Samrat Ashok Bahudesshiya Sanstha, Save Our Souls, Dighambar Jain Samaz etc have came together to extend the helping hand to migrants. 

