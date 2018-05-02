Cops bust Remdesivir racket; apprehend 3, seize 15 vials

Nagpur: CITY Police, on Thursday night, busted a racket selling Remdesivir injections at exorbitant prices. The cops laid a trap and apprehended a doctor and three wardboys working with different hospitals in Kamptee and Nagpur, and seized 15 vials of the injections that are in shortage in market.

Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police, received secret information that a doctor at Kamptee was selling Remdesivir injection at exorbitant price. He asked Neelotpal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-V ), to verify the information. Accordingly, the cops laid a trap. Neelotpal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-V ), confirmed the action. “One of the members of my squad posed as a needy person.

Dr Lokesh Shahu, a BHMS doctor on call at Asha Hospital, Kamptee, asked for Rs 16,000/- per vial of Remdesivir. He asked the needy person to come to Kamptee.We laid a trap and at the specified place near Dragon Palace Temple, apprehended Dr Shahu and Shubham Mohdure, a ward boy working at Swasthyam Hospital, Wardha Road, Nagpur,” Neelotpal told ‘sources On quizzing, Dr Shahu and Mohdure told the cops that they had got the vials from Kunal Kohale, also a wardboy with Swasthyam Hospital, Wardha Road, Nagpur. The police team went to Nagpur and apprehended Kohale too.

From Kohale, the cops seized seven vials of Remdesivir.When questioned, Kohale told cops that he had taken the vials from Sumit Bangde, a wardboy at Shalinitai Meghe Hospital. The cops apprehended Bangde too and seized six vials from his possession. “We have seized total 15 vials of Remdesivir, and have apprehended one doctor and three wardboys. Prima-facie it is suspected that the wardboys stole the vials from the hospitals. Further investigations are under way,” said Neelotpal.

New Kamptee Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Drugs and Cosmetics Act. After laying the trap, Neelotpal called Joint Commissioner of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA). PMBallal, Assistant Commissioner, FDA, said that the cops had conducted the raid and FDA officer Swati Bharde was at the spot.



