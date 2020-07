Nagpur: Bela police booked a man for molesting a woman on Sunday. The accused was identified as Gajanan Mahadeo Bachle, a resident of Sawangi, Tehsil Umred.

According to police, Bachle entered in the house of the woman when she was sleeping and molested her.

On the basis of complaint given by the victim, police registered a case under Sections 452 and 354 of the IPC against Gajanan Bachle.