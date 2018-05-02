Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Cops book 2 goons, seize weapons, car

    Nagpur: Hudkeshwar Police on Tuesday booked two goons wanted in a criminal case and seized sharp-edged weapons and a Hyundai Verna car (MH-02/AY-7543) from them.

    The accused have been identified as Lokesh alias Chintu Padmakar Ingley (24), a resident of Sarojini Layout, 9/12, Mhalgi Nagar and Shailesh alias Golu Balbahadur Rana (26), a resident of Hinganghat, districtWardha.

    The accused duo were wanted by Hudkeshwar Police in a case registered under Sections 452, 294, 323, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

    Acting on a tip off, a police team intercepted the car near Pacific Beer Shoppe and nabbed the accused duo. During vehicle search, cops found a sword and knife. Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act against them

