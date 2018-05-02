Cops book 2 goons, seize weapons, car

Nagpur: Hudkeshwar Police on Tuesday booked two goons wanted in a criminal case and seized sharp-edged weapons and a Hyundai Verna car (MH-02/AY-7543) from them.

The accused have been identified as Lokesh alias Chintu Padmakar Ingley (24), a resident of Sarojini Layout, 9/12, Mhalgi Nagar and Shailesh alias Golu Balbahadur Rana (26), a resident of Hinganghat, districtWardha.

The accused duo were wanted by Hudkeshwar Police in a case registered under Sections 452, 294, 323, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Acting on a tip off, a police team intercepted the car near Pacific Beer Shoppe and nabbed the accused duo. During vehicle search, cops found a sword and knife. Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act against them