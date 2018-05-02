Cops beef up security for Ganesh Visarjan in Nagpur

Nagpur: As the 10-day sojourn of Lord Ganesha to planet Earth – the eminent Ganesh festival draws towards its end, thousands of devotees would throng various water bodies as well as artificial tanks placed across the city by NMC for immersion of Bappa idols. Looking at the mass immersion of idols, the city police are all set to ensure the event passes off peacefully and without hassles for the devotees who would accord a grand farewell to their beloved deity.

According to Traffic Police Department, vehicular traffic on roads leading to Futala Lake, Gandhisagar, Naik Talao, Sakkardara Talao, Sonegaon Lake, Koradi Lake, Mahadeo Ghat, Kamptee, Binaki Mangalwari Talao, Kalamna Talao and Kalamna Khadan as well as artificial tanks placed at number of places across the city will be either diverted or regulated for free movement of devotees carrying idols of Bappa.

The traffic restrictions will be in force from September 12 8 am to 0000 hours of Sunday, September 15. Cops are leaving no stone unturned for peaceful visarjan while ensuring safety and security of devotees. Posses of policemen are being deployed with 97 CCTV and four drone cameras monitoring the movement of devotees and traffic closely.

Household idols of Vighaharta are immersed on Anant Chaturdashi itself but Sarvajanik Mandals which install big idols prefer immersion the next day or even on third day.

City police have also issued advisory to commuters to follow the instructions on diversion and regulation of traffic on Visarjan day and not get stuck in jams.

Besides Police Department, Nagpur Municipal Corporation and several environment NGOs have appealed the devotees to use artificial ponds placed at various water bodies and at many places across the city for immersion of Ganesh idols.