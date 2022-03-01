Cops arrest three goons planning to commit major crime, seize weapons

Nagpur: Nandanvan Police, on Sunday, arrested three of the five goons planning to commit a major crime and confiscated two iron rods with blades, a knife, a Nylon rope and packets of chilli powder from them.

The accused have been identified as Swapnil alias Laka Vasantrao Derkar (23), a resident of Plot No. 67, Mahavishnu Nagar, Narsala Road;

Avinash Uttam Rangari (22), a resident ofThomra, Udasa, Taluka Umrer, and NitinTulsiram Drugwar (30), a resident of Block No 108, V M Paradise Society. Two other accused managed to give a slip to the cops.

Acting on a tip off, a police team nabbed the accused trio in the small hours and seized the weapons and other material from them. Two of their accomplices escaped under the cover of darkness.

Cops registered a case under Sections 399, 402 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 4+25 of the Arms Act and 135 of Maharashtra Police Act, against the accused