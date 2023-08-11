Cops Arrest three for betting in Nandanvan

Nagpur: Sleuths of Crime Branch busted a cricket betting racket during a raid in Nandanvan area. Acting on a tip off, the Unit 3 team raided plot no 21, EWS Colony, Hiwri Nagar, on August 8 when a T20 match between India and West Indies was underway.

The cops, during the raid, found that three persons, namely Hardik Patel (21), Hiwri Nagar; Tushar Shukla and Vishal Shukla, both residents of Bajeria, Ganeshpeth, were noting down numbers and placing bets against the outcome of the match. The cops seized nine mobile handsets, three LCB television, one laptop and other electronic items totally valued Rs 6.20 lakh.

An offence under sections 4 and 5 of Maharashtra Gambling Prohibition Act was registered against the three accused. The action was taken by PSI Anil Ingole, Balram Zadokar, Madhukar Katoke, Woman Police Sub-Inspector Umate, HC Deepak Rithe, Dashrath Mishra, Vijay Shrivas, NPC Vilas Kokate, Pankaj Hedaoo, constable Kapil Tandekar, Rahul Kusrame, Deepak Lakde and Abhay Dhone.

