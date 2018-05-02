Cop dies after fall from bed in Gorewada

Nagpur: A middle-aged police constable died after a fall from his bed on Friday evening.

The deceased, Suryakant Laxman Pachole (48), resident of Indrayani Nagar, Gorewada, and attached to Kapil Nagar Police Station as constable, was sleeping on his bed around 4 pm on Friday. Suddenly he fell down and suffered head injuries. He was rushed to Shatayu Hospital but doctors declared him dead on admission.

Gittikhadan PSI Patle, based on information, registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation into the matter.