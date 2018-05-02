Cop dead, 4 others injured as patrolling vehicle hits pig near Jamtha

Nagpur: A Butibori cop died while four others were severely injured after a police patrolling vehicle reportedly hit a straying pig and overturned in a nullah near Jamtha on Saturday midnight.

According to police sources, the team was on a patrolling duty when the incident occurred. The cops were heading towards city when a pig suddenly appeared in the middle. The impact was so severe that the driver Khushal Gulabrao Shegokar lost control of the jeep.

So the jeep overturned in the nearby nullah. Shegokar died in the accident. Snehal Thorat, Assistant Inspector of Police, Sajid Syed, Head Constables, Harsha Shende and Chhaya Dhopate were injured in the accident.

Upon learning of the accident, Hingana police rushed to the spot and rushed the injured to Orange City police station for treatment.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and has began the probe.