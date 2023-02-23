Cool Shield: Nagpur Traffic Cops to get ‘Smart Booth’ ahead of summer

Nagpur: In a bid to save traffic cops from scorching summer heat and monsoon rain, Nagpur Police are set to get ‘Smart Booth’ at various squares in the Second Capital of the State.

Developed by Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation, these ‘Smart Booth’ will ensure low temperature inside it as compared to the surrounding. So far 50 places have been shortlisted for installing the ‘Smart Booth’. In the first stage 20 ‘Smart Booth’ will be installed across the city.

