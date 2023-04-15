Convocation Ceremony for Grade – Preparatory at DPS MIHAN

Nagpur: The Kindergarten Convocation is the culmination that marks the new journey of a child towards higher education where they will be exploring new ideas and things and shaping themselves into tomorrow’s leaders. It is one of the most important milestone of kindergarten schooling. Delhi Public School – MIHAN, organised the Convocation Ceremony for Grade – Preparatory on Saturday, 15th April, 2023.

The day’s proceedings began with the traditional lamp lighting ceremony followed by a warm welcome address by the School Principal, Ms. Nidhi Yadav. The event got to a roaring start with the scintillating orchestra performance of the Mini Rock Band involving the musical gems of the Graduate batch who incredibly showcased wonderful rhythm and mesmerizing music produced from various musical instruments.

The little graduates who looked smart in their graduation robes and caps, confidently marched onto to stage to collect the scroll of honour. Some of them also shared their learning experiences with the audience very eloquently.

In the presentation the Class Teachers complimented the graduates on their achievements. Children from the sections -Cubs, Kids and Fawns performed action songs and kept the spirit of the celebration high. Pre- Primary Co – ordinator Ms. Nikita Galphate proposed the Vote of Thanks.

It was indeed a joyous and memorable day not only for the little ones but also a proud moment for the parents and their mentors to see the tiny tots zealously climbing up the academic ladder.

