Convocation Ceremony for Grade Preparatory at DPS MIHAN

Delhi Public School MIHAN hosted a heart-warming Convocation Ceremony for its Preparatory Grade students, celebrating their journey of growth, learning, and joyful experiences in preschool. The programme commenced with the ceremonial lamp lighting by the dignitaries followed by the welcome address by the Principal Ms. Nidhi Yadav. On this momentous occasion, she shared heartfelt words and extended warm wishes to the young learners, encouraging them as they step into their bright journey to Grade I.

The event was marked by a delightful musical orchestra performance by the school’s Mini Band – lovingly known as the Shining Rockstars of DPS MIHAN. Their vibrant melodies set a cheerful tone for the celebration and captivated the audience. The little graduates confidently shared their beautiful preschool learning experiences, reflecting the school’s commitment to holistic and engaging education.

The vote of thanks was gracefully delivered by the Pre School Co-ordinator, Ms. Nikita Galphate, expressing gratitude to parents, teachers, and all contributors to the memorable event. The school continues to thrive under the inspiring leadership of Pro-Vice Chairperson and President Ms. Tulika Kedia and Director Ms. Savita Jaiswal, whose vision for innovation and excellence continues to shape every milestone at DPS MIHAN.

The ceremony beautifully captured the spirit of transition, pride, and new beginnings – a proud moment for students, teachers, and parents.

