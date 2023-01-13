Container truck laden with Nagpur company’s explosives overturns near Betul in MP

Nagpur/Betul: A major tragedy was averted near Milanpur toll plaza on Nagpur-Betul National Highway 47 in Betul. A container truck laden with explosives overturned on the four-lane Nagpur-Betul highway in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening, reports said, adding that no casualty was reported in the accident. The driver of the vehicle has been injured in this accident. As the container overturned, boxes of explosive material filled in it fell out, media reports said.

According to reports, the truck overturned at around 07:30 pm while trying to avert a collision with a speeding motorbike. While the truck driver and his assistant fled the spot, police found 573 boxes of gelatin sticks of variable sizes, detonators, cable wires and solar cards during their search.

A R Khan, in-charge of Betul Bazar Police Station said that the container (MH-40/BL 2083) overturned on the way. The driver Pramod Dahikar was going to Bhav Nagar in Gujarat by loading 600 boxes of explosive material eco powder from the solar company of Nagpur. This powder is used in the mixture of gunpowder. He said that there is no danger due to the accident. He further said that explosives, detonators are prepared for blasting by mixing other ingredients with eco powder. Eco powder is also kept wet in the box.

Nagpur based company was informed about overturning of explosives filled container and team from Nagpur has left for the spot. Station in-charge said that the relief and rescue team will be taken to Bhavnagar by keeping the box of explosive material safe in another container. The driver was injured when the explosive-laden container overturned. However, the driver was immediately admitted to the district hospital for treatment. Policemen have already been deployed around the container as a precautionary measure to avoid any major accident.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Jyoti Umath said the investigation revealed that the truck was carrying a legal consignment of the explosives from Nagpur to Shahpura in Rajasthan’s Bhilawara district.

The Betul Bazar police station in-charge said the supplier from whom the consignment was sourced in Nagpur sent another truck to Betul in the night itself. The overturned truck was subsequently emptied and the explosives shifted to a safer place.

