Construction worker killed as a stone hits him like a bullet at Pardi Square

Nagpur: In a freak mishap, a construction worker was killed as a stone that came under wheels of a truck got fired like a bullet and hit him on head. The incident occurred at Pardi Square under Lakadganj police area here on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Vindprakash Ramdujare Gaund (45), a resident of Plot No. 18/A, Dipti Signal. According to police, Gaund was working as a labourer for GDCL Company. On Saturday, around 3 pm, when Gaund was busy with work near Bank of India’s branch at Pardi Square, a truck passed through the road.

A Roadside stone came under the wheels of the truck and got fired like a bullet within a fraction of second. The flying stone directly hit the head of Gaund. He collapsed on the ground bleeding profusely from head injury. He was rushed to Mayo Hospital where he breathed his last.

Lakadganj police registered a case of accidental death and started investigation.