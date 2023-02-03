Constable misfires rifle at Jaripatka Police Station in Nagpur, no casualties

Nagpur: A major tragedy was averted after a police constable misfired his SLR rifle at Jaripatka Police Station here, on Thursday night. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to police sources, Constable Sachin Badole (30), was deployed at Lockup Guard Duty on Thursday. At around 11.45 pm, Badole was checking his SLR rifle when it went off. Fortunately, the bullet hit the roof and no one was injured during the incident.

Acting swiftly on the incident, Senior Police Inspector Santosh Bakal informed senior officers. Zone V DCP Shravan Dath S and ACP visited the spot.

A detailed inquiry has been launched in this connection, informed sources.

