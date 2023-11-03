Consortium of NLUs Extends Application Deadline for CLAT 2024

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced a crucial update regarding the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for the academic year 2024. Known for conducting one of the most prestigious law entrance examinations in India, the Consortium of NLUs in its Executive Committee Meeting has decided to extend the last date for CLAT 2024 applications from Friday, 03 November 2023 to Friday, 10 November 2023.

The Consortium of NLUs, a collaborative body of some of the most esteemed National Law Universities in India, has been at the forefront of legal education, setting high standards in the field. CLAT, a nationwide entrance examination, serves as the gateway for aspiring students to gain admission to these prestigious institutions, offering undergraduate and postgraduate law programs.

This extension in the application deadline will come as a relief to countless law aspirants across the country. It provides students with more time to complete their application process and ensure that they do not miss the opportunity to appear for CLAT 2024.

For more information about CLAT 2024 and to access the application portal, please visit the official CLAT website (www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in).

