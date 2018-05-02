Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sun, May 2nd, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Consider Imposing Lockdown to Curb Second wave of COVID-19: Supreme Court to Centre.

    We would seriously urge the Central and State Governments to consider imposing a ban on mass gatherings and super spreader events. They may also consider imposing a lockdown to curb the virus in the second wave in the interest of public welfare, says Supreme Court

    “Having said that, we are cognizant of socio-economic impact of a lockdown, specifically, on the marginalized communities. Thus, in case the measure of a lockdown is imposed, arrangements must be made beforehand to cater to the needs of these communities,” says SC in its order.

    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 112 deaths, significant drop in cases
    Fire broke out at Administrative Building 2
    आज रविवारी दहा झोनमधील दहा केंद्रांवर लसीकरण
    नागपुर शहर के हिंगना पुलिस स्टेशन को जानिये
    Avoid Procrastination to Get Success in Life… Dr. S S Uttarwar
    When Gurudwaras can help why can't state govt provide quick facilities to COVID-19 patients: Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt
    COVID-19: CBSE announces marking policy for cancelled class 10 board exams
    १८ वर्षावरील व्यक्तींच्या लसीकरणाला सुरुवात
    Silver Lining: Nagpur continues to report more recoveries than fresh positive cases, deaths still concern
    Nagpur: Fire safety awareness programme conducted at hospitals, CCC
