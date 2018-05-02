Consider Imposing Lockdown to Curb Second wave of COVID-19: Supreme Court to Centre.

We would seriously urge the Central and State Governments to consider imposing a ban on mass gatherings and super spreader events. They may also consider imposing a lockdown to curb the virus in the second wave in the interest of public welfare, says Supreme Court

“Having said that, we are cognizant of socio-economic impact of a lockdown, specifically, on the marginalized communities. Thus, in case the measure of a lockdown is imposed, arrangements must be made beforehand to cater to the needs of these communities,” says SC in its order.

