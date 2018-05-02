Conman who posed as MPCB official dupes job seekers of Rs 21.50 lakh

Nagpur: A conman who posed as an official of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) cheated many unemployed youths to the tune of Rs 21.50 lakh on the pretext of providing them jobs in MPCB. The accused handed the job seekers fake appointment letters with bogus seal and stamp of MPCB. The accused has already been arrested on charges of duping many companies with forged inspection reports.

The accused Prashant Bhaurao Wahne (35), native of Plot No. 74, tenant of Rameshwar Verma, Gayatrinagar, district Bhandara, posed as an official of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). The accused trapped the complainant Kapil Jagannath Ninave (31), resident of Khalashi Line, Mohan Nagar and many other unemployed youths. The accused Prashant Wahne ‘promised’ Kapil and others jobs in MPCB and in turn took Rs 21.50 lakh for the ‘favour.’ The accused handed them fake appointment letters with bogus seal and stamp of MPCB and thus cheated the job seekers.

Sadar PSI N T Fad, based on Kapil Ninave’s complaint, booked the accused Prashant Wahne under Sections 420, 465, 468, 472 of the IPC and probing the matter further.

Earlier, Sadar police had arrested the accused Prashant Wahne who was wanted for posing as an official of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and cheating many companies as well as job seekers.

The accused posed as an official of MPCB. Later, in the name of office of MPCB, 5th Floor, Udyog Bhavan, Civil Lines, inspected a company Sowbal Aerothmics of Radharaman Kamalkishore Lahoti and forged bogus inspection report. On the basis of this forged report, the accused Wahne took Rs 40,000 from Lahoti in the name of MPCB. The accused handed over the bogus inspection report to Lahoti as genuine one. However, Lahoti came to know about the bogus report and had lodged a complaint with MPCB. In turn, MPCB’s Regional Officer Rahul Mahadeo Wankhede registered a case against the accused with Sadar police. Since then the cops were on the trail of the accused Wahne.

Police received secret inputs that the accused was in Bhandara. Acting swiftly, a team of cops went to Bhandara and trapped the accused on Thursday. He confessed the crime. During the questioning, cops came to know that the accused had taken money from unemployed youths by doling out false promises of providing them jobs in MPCB.