Conman posing as CBI official apprehended by CBI, ACB, Nagpur

Nagpur:In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Nagpur has taken swift action against a conman who had been impersonating a CBI official. The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Impersonation Unmasked

The accused, identified as Sadiq Qureshi, had been masquerading as a Personal Assistant (PA) to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) at the CBI office in Nagpur. He targeted Shri Sandeep Kumar Verma, Sr. Divisional Mechanical Engineer at Central Railway, Nagpur, alleging that there were pending complaints against Verma within the CBI.

Demand for Bribe

During the investigation, it was revealed that Sadiq Qureshi, under the guise of helping Verma with his alleged CBI-related issues, demanded an undue advantage of Rs. 20,00,000. However, the swift action of law enforcement prevented this act of corruption from reaching its full extent.

Red-Handed Arrest

In a daring operation, Sadiq Qureshi was apprehended red-handed while accepting a part payment of the bribe, totaling Rs. 1,00,000, from the complainant, Shri Sandeep Kumar Verma. The authorities moved swiftly to ensure justice was served.

Ongoing Investigation

As the case unfolds, searches are being conducted at the residential premises of the accused, Sadiq Qureshi, to gather further evidence and ascertain the full extent of his illegal activities.

The CBI and ACB, Nagpur, have sent a strong message that they will not tolerate individuals who seek to exploit their positions for personal gain. This swift action demonstrates their commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice prevails.

