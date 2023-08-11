Conjunctivitis cases swell to nearly 3.6 lakh across Maharashtra

MUMBAI: The conjunctivitis wave continues to surge across the state, with the count of affected individuals soaring to nearly 3.6 lakh, as confirmed by the state health department on Thursday.

The chief culprit behind the eye infection is the adenovirus, a relatively mild infection, said the state government. The usual symptoms, such as redness of eyes, frequent watery discharge, and swelling are observed in these cases.

Advertisement

Although the outbreak started from Pune, Buldhana now has the highest number of cases, which the district has attributed to it holding more camps. The district has reported close to 44,000 cases, followed by Pune, which has registered 28,000 cases.

A state official said it was one of the most severe outbreaks reported in recent years.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement