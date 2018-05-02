Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Oct 24th, 2019

Cong’s Raju Parwe wins from Umred

Nagpur: Congress candidate Raju Parwe won from Umred (SC) constituency by defeating BJP’s Sudhir Parwe. In 2009, when BJP picked Sudhir Parwe, a Zilla Parishad candidate, as candidate for Assembly constituency, it surprised many. But, Parwe proved his metal in the big electoral battle.

In 2009, Congress candidate Shirish Meshram was second. In 2014, Congress candidate Sanjay Meshram finished a distant fourth.

Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Rukshdas Bansod was second and Independent candidate Raju Parwe finished third. This time, Sudhir Parwe of BJP was seeking to score a hatrick. However, his bother Raju deprived him of the chance.

Congress had fielded Raju Parwe as its candidate. It was a ‘Parwe vs Parwe’ contest. Rukshdas Bansod was again in the fray, this time as Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate.

