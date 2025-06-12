Congress will emerge victorious in upcoming NMC polls: Patole

Advertisement



Nagpur: Former Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Nana Patole has expressed confidence in the Congress party’s victory in the upcoming Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur on Wednesday, Patole asserted, “The people of Nagpur have already made up their minds to elect Congress. We are confident of winning the forthcoming municipal polls.”

Gold Rate 10 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,000 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Commenting on the protest led by Amravati MLA Bachchu Kadu, Patole criticized the State Government, saying, “This government has no regard for human life.”

On the allegations against Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Sanjay Rathod, Patole remarked that the BJP continues to shield corrupt individuals merely to stay in power.

Buzz returns to NMC HQ as former corporators, hopefuls seek poll roadmap

Meanwhile, after months of political silence, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) election office at Civil Lines has sprung back to life. Former Corporators, party representatives, and aspiring candidates have begun thronging the premises, eager to get their hands on the latest Urban Development Department (UDD) directive instructing the civic body to kickstart the ward formation process. The sudden surge in activity marks the first visible signs of momentum building up for the much-anticipated municipal polls.

Among the early visitors on Tuesday were former Mayor Kishore Dorle and former Congress Corporators Manoj Sangole, Sakshi Raut and Vivek Nikose, husband of former Corporator Sneha Nikose, signalling an early start to poll preparations.

On Tuesday, the State Government had issued an order empowering the municipal commissioner to begin the ward formation process based on the 2011 census. This comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s May 6 directive, mandating completion of local body polls within four months across the state.NMC has been functioning under an administrator since March 2022 following expiry of the tenure of the last general body comprising 151 corporators from 38 wards — 37 with four elected representatives and one with three.

The BJP then held a majority with 108 seats, followed by Congress (29), BSP (10), Shiv Sena (2), NCP (1), and one independent. Five members were nominated. Former corporators expressed optimism about their prospects in the upcoming elections.

Advertisement

Advertisement