Congress unveils jumbo 351-member team for Maharashtra unit

Mumbai: In a significant move aimed at reviving its organizational strength in Maharashtra, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday night announced a massive 351-member committee for the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC). This comes nearly five months after Harshwardhan Sapkal was appointed as the state unit chief in February.

The long-awaited list features a mix of veteran leaders and fresh entrants, as the party attempts to balance experience with youth. Despite the delay, sources say the list is an effort to accommodate all top and mid-level leaders while also offering space to first-time appointees.

As per the official communication, the restructured MPCC will consist of:

• 87-member Executive Committee

• 16 Senior Vice Presidents

• 38 Vice Presidents

• 108 General Secretaries

• 95 Secretaries

• 5 Senior Spokespersons

• 1 Treasurer and 1 Media Coordinator

In addition, the AICC has cleared the formation of a 36-member Political Affairs Committee and appointed 13 new District Presidents across the state.

The Political Affairs and Executive Committees feature several high-profile names including:

• AICC in-charge for Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala

• MPCC President Harshwardhan Sapkal

• AICC General Secretary Mukul Wasnik

• Senior leaders Avinash Pande, Rajani Patil, Manikrao Thakre,

and former Chief Ministers Sushilkumar Shinde and Prithviraj Chavan

• Former MPCC president Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, CLP leader Vijay Wadettiwar, Satej Patil, and Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad

The Congress has also appointed Anant Gadgil, Atul Londhe, Dhiraj Deshmukh, Gopal Tiwari, and Sachin Sawant as senior spokespersons, while Srinivas Bikkad has been reappointed as Media Coordinator.

Sapkal’s appointment came after the Congress’ poor performance in the November Maharashtra Assembly elections, where the party secured only 16 out of 102 seats contested under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

“The list took time because we wanted to ensure inclusivity while reinforcing the party’s structure in Maharashtra,” a senior Congress functionary said. “There’s a significant presence of young blood in the team, as the party looks to rebuild its grassroots and organizational network ahead of future elections.”

The new committee is expected to play a key role in re-energizing the cadre, addressing factionalism, and steering the party through the critical 2025 local and state elections.