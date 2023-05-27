Congress to spread ‘9 Saal, 9 Sawaal’ to block levels across country: Prof Gourav Vallabh in Nagpur

“PM Modi needs easy questions to answer, that is why we’ve kept the questions simple. PM Modi avoids hard questions,” Vallabh said

Nagpur: Professor Gourav Vallabh, Spokesperson, Indian National Congress (INC) on Saturday unveiled ‘9 Saal, 9 Sawaal – Chuppi Todiye Pradhan Mantri Ji’ book targeting Narendra Modi-led Central Government, which is set to complete its 9-year-teneure on May 30, here, at Press Club, Civil Lines.

Adv Abhijit Wanjari, MLA Vikas Thakare, Vishal Muttemwar, Kamlesh Samarth (Secretary), Sandesh Singalkar (Secretary) Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee and others were prominently present on this occasion.

Advertisement

In ‘9 Saal, 9 Sawaal – Chuppi Todiye Pradhan Mantri Ji’ the Congress party had asked Prime Minister Modi nine questions on issues such as rising prices, unemployment and farmers’ income, and demanded an apology for the “betrayal” during his tenure.

Prof Gourav Vallabh asked, “Why is it that inflation and unemployment are skyrocketing in India? Why have the rich become richer and the poor poorer? Why is public property being sold to PM Modi’s friends, even as economic disparities are increasing?”

On the issue of agriculture and farmers, Vallabh, the member of the grand old party asked why is it that the agreements made with farmers while repealing the three “black” farm laws have not been honoured and why has the minimum support price not been legally guaranteed. It also questioned why didn’t farmers’ income double over the last nine years as promised by the Modi Government. BJP’s effort to hand agriculture over its chosen cronies was defeated by a mass farmer movement, he mentioned.

The third question was about alleged corruption and cronyism, asking why the prime minister is putting people’s hard-earned savings in LIC and SBI at risk to benefit his “friend” Adani. “Why are you letting thieves escape? Why are you silent on rampant corruption in BJP-ruled states, and why are you letting Indians suffer,” Vallabh asked.

On the issue of national security, Vallabh asked “Why is it that even after your clean chit to China in 2020, they continue to occupy Indian territory. BJP’s silence on the 1,500 sq km of Indian territory controlled by China since 2020 speaks to your complete failure on the national security front,” he said.

He also asked why deliberate “politics of hatred” for electoral gains was being used and alleged that an atmosphere of fear in society was being fuelled.

“Why are you silent on the atrocities against women, Dalits, SC, ST, OBCs and minorities? Why are you ignoring the demand for a caste census,” was the sixth question raised by Vallabh.

The seventh question was on the alleged misuse of democratic institutions to take revenge against the opposition and the practice of politics of revenge.

Vallabh also asked the reason behind the alleged weakening of the schemes meant for the welfare of the poor, needy and tribals by cutting their budgets and making restrictive rules.

“Why is it that despite the tragic deaths of over 40 lakh people due to COVID-19, the Modi government has refused to compensate their families? Why did you suddenly impose a lockdown which forced lakhs of workers to return home, and not provide any support?” was the last question.

Vallabh said is eagerly waiting for PM Modi to address the nation at 5 pm and answer the nine questions asked by the Congress party. He also said that the Congress party will take these questions to the block level with the help of their local workers and aware people of BJP’s betrayal. Vallabh also took jibe at PM Modi and Maharashtra Government.

“PM Modi needs easy questions to answer, that is why we’ve kept the questions simple. PM Modi avoids hard questions,” he said.

On the Maharashtra Government, Vallabh said, “It’s not an elected government of people of 50 khoke (crore) regime.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement